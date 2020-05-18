Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Moderna, Hess rise; J.C. Penney, ForeScout fall

May 18, 2020 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

International Game Technology Plc., up 53 cents to $7.46.

The maker of video slot machines beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 53 cents to $3.17.

Advertisement

The car rental company named a new CEO to replace Kathryn Marinello.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hess Corp., up $5.04 to $49.11.

Crude oil prices jumped as production cuts kicked in just as demand began to rise with business reopenings.

ForeScout Technologies Inc., down $6.95 to $22.57.

Advent International may abandon its buyout of the cybersecurity company after it postponed the transaction.

PerkinElmer Inc., up 46 cents to $93.32.

The medical diagnostics company denied it’s being investigated as part of a Medicare fraud case.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $4.58 to $101.90.

SoftBank is reportedly considering selling a significant portion of its stake in the wireless operator.

J.C. Penney Co., down 5 cents to $0.18.

The department store chain filed for bankruptcy as the pandemic struck a blow to its struggling business.

Moderna Inc., up $13.31 to $80.00.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from an early study of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts Fast Cruise in Guam

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system