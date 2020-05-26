Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Novavax, Merck rise; Regeneron, Anaplan fall

May 26, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday: Novavax, Merck rise; Regeneron, Anaplan fall.

Novavax Inc., up $2.06 to $48.17.

The biotechnology company started an early study for a potential coronavirus vaccine.

AutoZone Inc., up 26 cents to $1,123.20.

Advertisement

The auto parts retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Independent Bank Group, up $4.98 to $36.21.

The bank terminated a merger deal with Texas Capital Bancshares because of a significant impact from the virus pandemic.

Hibbett Sports Inc., down 78 cents to $18.72.

The sporting goods retailer reported surprisingly good first-quarter financial results and a surge in digital sales.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $24.70 to $545.21.

The drug developer is buying back $5 billion of its stock as Sanofi sells a majority of its stake in the company.

        Let a dedicated public servant know how much you appreciate them this month through our 2nd annual May We Say Thank You campaign

Anaplan Inc., down $3.91 to $47.15.

The software developer gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Merck & Co., up 89 cents to $77.26.

The pharmaceutical company is working with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop a treatment for COVID-19.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.62 to $24.28.

Bond yields rose as Wall Street grew more optimistic about an economic recovery.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system