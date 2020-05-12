Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Novavax, Vodafone rise; CommVault, BlackRock fall

May 12, 2020 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., down $1.88 to $809.41.

The electric vehicle maker restarted its California factory, defying state shutdown orders.

BlackRock Inc., down $38.67 to $454.44.

Advertisement

PNC Financial Services Group is selling its 22.4% stake in the asset manager.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Simon Property Group Inc., down 54 cents to $54.54.

The mall operator said it is maintaining its dividend and has been reopening properties.

Vodafone Group Plc., up 91 cents to $14.93.

The telecommunications company is keeping its dividend unchanged.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up 70 cents to $133.33.

The food ingredient producer reported strong first-quarter revenue.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Novavax Inc., up $15.32 to $39.82.

The biotechnology company received a large investment for its development of a vaccine for the virus behind COVID-19.

II-VI Inc., up $7.61 to $43.85.

The Laser and optics manufacturer blew away Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings expectations and gave a surprisingly good financial forecast.

CommVault Systems Inc., down $8.02 to $37.31.

The data-management software company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratroopers return to limited training while following safety guidelines

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system