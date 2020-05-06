Listen Live Sports

Owens & Minor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 6, 2020 7:01 am
 
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its first quarter.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

Owens & Minor shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 99% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMI

