Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Peloton, PayPal rise; Elanco, Danaher fall

May 7, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $6.09 to $44.12.

The exercise bike and treadmill company reported a surge in fiscal third-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $17.98 to $146.29.

Advertisement

The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a surprisingly good profit forecast for the second quarter.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Lyft Inc., up $5.66 to $31.78.

The ride-hailing service reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial results on a jump in passenger revenue.

Fortinet Inc., up $23.66 to $135.12.

The network security company gave investors a solid profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good first-quarter financial results.

Twilio Inc., up $48.49 to $170.89.

The cloud-based software company reported a surprising first-quarter profit and a good revenue forecast.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

ViacomCBS Inc., up $1.54 to $16.42.

The owner of CBS News and Paramount studios beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and expanded a distribution deal with Google.

Danaher Corp., down 50 cents to $163.48.

The maker of a rapid test for the virus that causes COVID-19 is offering $2.5 billion worth of common and preferred stock.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $3.05 to $19.88.

The animal health products company reported disappointing first-quarter profit and revenue.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 Agile in Government (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG crews remain ready, responsive during changing times

Today in History

1992: 27th Amendment ratified, prohibits mid-term Congressional pay raises