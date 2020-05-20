Listen Live Sports

Police: 1 in custody after reported shooting in retail area

May 20, 2020 11:53 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported in the area of the Phoenix-area Westgate shopping and entertainment district, Glendale police said.

Glendale police said Wednesday evening that early information from dispatch indicates two people were shot and one person was taken in to custody.

Police were shutting down the area for safety, authorities said.

The Associated Press

