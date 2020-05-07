Regenxbio: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $40 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.08.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period.

Regenxbio shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.85, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

