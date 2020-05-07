Listen Live Sports

Rosetta Stone: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 7, 2020 5:08 am
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

Rosetta Stone shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RST

