Rosetta Stone: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

Rosetta Stone shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.

