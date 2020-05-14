Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

May 14, 2020 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

It depends. You won’t always need a face covering while jogging or riding a bike if you’re exercising with no one around, but it’s good to carry one just in case.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth face coverings when out in public, especially in places where it’s hard to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

If it’s difficult to breathe through a mask when running or doing other strenuous physical activity, find uncrowded trails or times to exercise when you won’t encounter others, says Mark Cameron, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.

Advertisement

The more distance you can keep between yourself and others, the better, says Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the University of New Haven’s School of Health Sciences.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Masks are designed to prevent the wearer from possibly spreading the virus to others or being exposed themselves.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
5|14 2020 Cybersecurity Canon Awards...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Florida returns after more than two years of deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system