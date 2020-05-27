Listen Live Sports

Suspension rust problem forces Mitsubishi to recall vehicles

May 27, 2020 10:20 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 223,000 vehicles in Canada and cold-weather U.S. states because parts of the suspension can rust, detach and cause drivers to lose control.

In the U.S. the recall covers the 2008 to 2013 Outlander, the 2011 to 2016 Outlander Sport, the 2008 to 2010 Lancer and the 2010 Lancer Sportback.

Documents released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say salt used to clear roads in the winter can cause a cross member to corrode. That can cause front control arms to fall off. Control arms let the wheels and tires travel up and down over bumps.

The documents don’t say whether the problem has caused any crashes or injuries. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Mitsubishi.

In the U.S. the recall includes vehicles sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and either replace the cross members or apply a sealant. The recall is to start July 14.

