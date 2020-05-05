Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Synthetic Biologics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2020 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 35 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 64 cents.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYN

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. Mark Esper participates in virtual conversation

Today in History

1961: Alan Shepard becomes first American in space