Tredegar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $22.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $228.3 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7% in the last 12 months.

