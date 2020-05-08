Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Uber, Monster Beverages rise; TripAdvisor, Motorola fall

May 8, 2020 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.86 to $32.79.

The ride-hailing giant reported a revenue surge for its meal delivery business during the first quarter.

TripAdvisor Inc., down 81 cents to $17.91.

Advertisement

The travel website reported disappointing first-quarter financial results as the virus pandemic sapped demand.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Motorola Solutions Inc., down $4.94 to $131.27.

The communications equipment maker pulled its financial forecasts for the year because of uncertainty around pandemic.

Qorvo Inc., up $2.18 to $103.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid financial forecast after reporting surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Noble Energy Inc., up $1.19 to $10.03.

The energy exploration and production company reported surprisingly good first-quarter earnings.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $3.69 to $65.78.

The energy drink maker said it isn’t seeing a big impact from the virus pandemic and its first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Inphi Corp., up $11.81 to $110.78.

The chip designer reported solid first-quarter profits and gave investors a positive financial forecast.

Guardant Health Inc., up $4.20 to $88.15.

The provider of cancer testing services beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain