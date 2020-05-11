Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Under Armour: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 7:22 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $589.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $930.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $954.6 million.

Advertisement

Under Armour shares have decreased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 55% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Leidos: DoD, Defense Health Agency, Air Force and DISA provide a status report on the Fourth Estate in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain