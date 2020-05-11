Under Armour: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $589.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $930.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $954.6 million.

Under Armour shares have decreased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 55% in the last 12 months.

