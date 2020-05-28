Listen Live Sports

Urban One: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 28, 2020 6:57 am
 
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $2.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

