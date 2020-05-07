Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

US consumer borrowing fell for first time since 2011

May 7, 2020 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing fell in March for the first time in more than eight years, with the category covering credit cards dropping by the largest amount in over three decades, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

The Fed’s report is the latest sign of how the coronavirus pandemic is disrupting the U.S. economy.

Consumer borrowing declined by $12 billion in March, the first time overall debt has fallen since August 2011, according to the central bank. The decline in percentage terms was 3.4%.

Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards dropped by $28.2 billion or 30.9%, the biggest percentage decline since January 1989.

Advertisement

Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans was up $16.1 billion or 6.2%.

        Insight by Leidos: DoD, Defense Health Agency, Air Force and DISA provide a status report on the Fourth Estate in this free webinar.

Changes in consumer credit are closely watched for signals about how willing households are to take on more debt to finance their spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

Economists believe given the millions of lost jobs and steep drop in economic activity due to the efforts to contain the virus, there will be more weakness in consumer spending in coming months.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 Agile in Government (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG crews remain ready, responsive during changing times

Today in History

1992: 27th Amendment ratified, prohibits mid-term Congressional pay raises