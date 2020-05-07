Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant

May 7, 2020 3:17 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Internet supplier Virgin Media and mobile phone carrier O2 plan to merge and create a big new telecommunications provider in the U.K., the brands’ parent companies announced Thursday.

Virgin Media’s owner, Anglo-Dutch-American firm Liberty Global, and Spain’s Telefonica, which owns O2, valued the new company at 31 billion pounds ($38 billion).

Telefonica chief executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said that “combining O2′s number one mobile business with Virgin Media’s superfast broadband network and entertainment services will be a game-changer in the U.K.”

The new firm would be a rival to BT PLC, currently the U.K.’s main provider of combined internet and phone services.

Advertisement

O2 is the U.K.’s largest phone company with about 34 million users. Virgin has more than 5 million subscribers to its broadband and cable television services.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 reStart Reston Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps local food bank provide for community

Today in History

1935: FDR creates the Works Progress Administration