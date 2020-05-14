Listen Live Sports

Virtusa, Penske fall; Cisco Systems, Flowers Foods rise

May 14, 2020 4:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.90 to $43.85.

The seller of routers and switches reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter results and gave a solid profit forecast.

Mastercard Inc., up $8.15 to $277.31.

The payment processor said it’s starting to see improvements in spending.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 72 cents to $7.00.

The maker of teeth-straightening products reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Flowers Foods Inc., up 20 cents to $22.81.

The maker of Wonder Bread and other baked goods beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Penske Automotive Group Inc., down 82 cents to $31.01.

The car and truck dealership chain suspended its quarterly dividend to cut costs because of the virus pandemic.

Jack In The Box Inc., up $1.76 to $65.47.

The burger chain’s fiscal second-quarter financial results missed Wall Street forecasts and it suspended its dividend.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 45 cents to $10.7

The cruise operator reported a far bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected as the virus pandemic halted operations.

Virtusa Corp., down $6.57 to $25.19.

The information technology services company reported weak quarterly profit and pulled its financial forecasts.

