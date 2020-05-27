Listen Live Sports

Walmart teams with ThredUP to sell used clothing online

May 27, 2020 12:01 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with online resale site ThredUP.com to offer nearly 750,000 items of used women’s and children’s clothing and accessories items on its website.

The move, announced Wednesday, marks Walmart’s entry into the used clothing business, which has been a retailing bright spot. A few years ago, the nation’s largest retailer began selling used watches on its site.

The deal was in the works for the past year and represents ThredUP’s first online shop with a major retailer. It signed partnerships last year with Macy’s and J.C. Penney to carve out areas in their brick-and-mortar stores.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart has been boosting its fashion offerings in a bid to attract millennial shoppers. It has added nearly 1,000 brands, including Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss.

Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart U.S. online business, said that there will be some overlap between the brands Walmart carries and what its www.walmart.com/thredup section is offering starting Wednesday. But the used items won’t be in season, she noted.

Walmart declined to comment on financial terms.

