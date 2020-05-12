What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Thousands of new coronavirus infections are reported daily, many of them job-related, even as President Donald Trump urges people back to work.

There are plenty of new infections outside the workplace, including in nursing homes. Yet all of the 15 U.S. counties with the highest per capita infection rates between April 28 and May 5 are homes to meatpacking and poultry-processing plants or state prisons, according to data compiled by The Associated Press.

There’s been a spike of new infections among construction workers in Austin, Texas, where that sector recently returned to work. Even the White House has proven vulnerable, with positive coronavirus tests for one of Trump’s valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will bring “needless suffering and death.” Fauci is among the experts testifying to a Senate panel on Tuesday.

— Tesla CEO Elon Musk is restarting its California factory in defiance of local government efforts to contain the coronavirus. In a tweet Monday, Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him, writing that he would be on the assembly line and if anyone is taken into custody, it should be him.

— The U.S. government is donating “up to 1,000” ventilators to South Africa to help the country respond to COVID-19 as the Trump administration addresses criticism that it hasn’t done enough for countries in need. The U.S. says it soon will make similar donations to countries around the world.

— India is reopening some of its huge rail network as it looks at easing its nearly seven-week strict lockdown despite a continuing rise in coronavirus infections. Special trains are departing from several large cities including New Delhi and Mumbai. Passengers must pass a thermal screening and maintain social distancing.

— Oprah Winfrey, who visited arenas last year on a wellness tour, is bringing the idea to living rooms while people are homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. The media mogul on Monday announced “Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience,” a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with Weight Watchers Reimagined.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

ONE NUMBER:

— 5: A fire at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg has killed five coronavirus patients. Russian emergency officials say all five had been put on ventilators. Russia has reported more than 220,000 confirmed cases, and 2,009 deaths — but international health experts say those numbers undercount the country’s outbreak.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— RECLINER DJs: Retirees in multiple states have become volunteer DJs for a new online radio hour known as “Radio Recliner.” The 60-minute show began airing last month, starting with retirees in middle Tennessee, recording from their recliners while quarantined.

— BATTER UP: Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. Spring training could start in early to mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

