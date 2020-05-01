WillScot: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ WillScot Corp. (WSC) on Friday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period.

Advertisement

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

WillScot shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.