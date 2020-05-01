Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

WillScot: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 1, 2020 6:14 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ WillScot Corp. (WSC) on Friday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period.

Advertisement

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

WillScot shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II Army veteran Sam Sachs

Today in History

1803: US and France conclude Louisiana Purchase