1 wounded, 1 sought in Dallas shopping mall shooting

DALLAS (AP) — One person was shot Tuesday at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police were seeking a single suspect, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Galleria in north Dallas. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said the wounded person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The mall was evacuated as officers reviewed security video and made a store-by-store search of the mall for the suspect. No other shootings or injuries were reported.

Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.”

