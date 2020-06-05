Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today

June 23, 2020 5:52 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. THE PANDEMIC IS WORSENING GLOBALLY Case numbers are surging in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the U.S. Worldwide, more than 9 million people have been confirmed infected by the virus and more than 472,000 have died.

2. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI RETURNS TO CAPITOL HILL The government’s top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee Tuesday. Fauci has warned that the U.S. is still in the first wave of the pandemic and has continued to urge the American public to practice social distancing.

3. RAYSHARD BROOKS TO BE REMEMBERED AT MLK CHURCH The private funeral for the Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

4. BEIRUT’S AMERICAN UNIVERSITY FACES MAJOR BATTLES One of the Arab world’s oldest and most prestigious universities is confronting a global pandemic, a severe recession and the collapse of Lebanon’s currency — all at the same time.

5. ALL EYES ON KENTUCKY PRIMARY The virus outbreak has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. Only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state’s largest city.

