Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

American Airlines, eBay rise; Smartsheet, Cloudera fall

June 4, 2020 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $4.11 to $310.75

The membership warehouse reported a jump in overall sales in May, along with a surge in online sales.

Navistar International Corp., up $3.09 to $27.93

Advertisement

The truck and engine maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Elastic N.V., down $3.42 to $85.85

The software developer gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Smartsheet Inc., down $13.58 to $45.50

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave Wall Street a disappointing revenue and earnings forecast.

Cloudera Inc., down $1.60 to $10.80

The company gave investors a weak revenue forecast and said it expects the financial impact from COVID-19 to peak in during its fiscal second and third quarters.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

eBay Inc., up $2.91 to $49.36

The online retailer raised its financial forecasts because of buyer and volume growth.

The Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.17 to $41.68

The company said the Department of Justice closed its investigation of the proposed buyout of TD Ameritrade Holding.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $4.87 to $16.72

The airline plans to fly 55% of its domestic schedule in July as it sees a rise in demand.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Guam mission ready

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system