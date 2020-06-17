Listen Live Sports

Chegg, Tempur Sealy rise; Oracle, CoreCivic fall

June 17, 2020 4:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Oracle Corp., down $3.07 to $51.52.

The software maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as customers postponed orders.

Chegg Inc., up $3.48 to $63.87.

The education technology company plans to buy back $500 million in stock and convertible notes.

Iron Mountain Inc., down 32 cents to $27.85.

The information management services company is offering $500 million in senior notes to repay debt.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., up $3.65 to $75.14.

The mattress and bedding products company said sales were strong in May and early June.

Perrigo Co., up 42 cents to $53.89.

The over-the-counter drug company is partnering with Kazmira to enter the cannabis-based product market.

CoreCivic Inc., down $2.09 to $10.43.

The private prisons operator suspended its dividend and said it’s evaluating its corporate structure.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.76 to $19.20.

The cruise line operator will keep operations suspended through September.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.09 to $9.38.

The steel maker gave investors a disappointing second-quarter earnings forecast.

