Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Chicken industry executives indicted for price fixing

June 3, 2020 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

A federal grand jury has indicted four current and former chicken company executives for price fixing.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that the executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

They are the first executives to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry. The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. shares tumbled 10% Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|3 AFCEA Washington, DC June Luncheon - 5G
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP-45 Pelicans return after eight month deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system