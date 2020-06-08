Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

June 8, 2020 3:29 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.36 to settle at $38.19 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.50 to $40.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.10 to $1,705.10 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 41 cents to $17.89 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.33 Japanese yen from 109.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.1303 from $1.1294.

The Associated Press

