Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

June 15, 2020 3:39 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 86 cents to settle at $37.12 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 99 cents to $39.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $1.17 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.14 a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $10.10 to $1,727.20 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $17.40 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.33 Japanese yen from 107.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.1315 from $1.1233.

