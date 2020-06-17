Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

June 17, 2020 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 42 cents to settle at $37.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 25 cents to $40.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. July heating oil was little changed at $1.18 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 90 cents to $1,735.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $17.77 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.59 a pound.

The dollar slipped to 107.27 Japanese yen from 107.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1218 from $1.1272.

Advertisement

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution