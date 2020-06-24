Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

June 24, 2020 3:49 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $2.36 to settle at $38.01 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $2.32 to $40.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 10 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July heating oil fell 5 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.90 to $1,775.10 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 39 cents to $17.67 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $2.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.94 Japanese yen from 106.47 yen. The euro fell to $1.1258 from $1.1311.

