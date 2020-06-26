Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 23 cents to settle at $38.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 3 cents to $41.02 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 4 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $9.70 to $1,780.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $18.04 an ounce and July copper was little changed at $2.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.19 Japanese yen from 107.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1227 from $1.1216.

