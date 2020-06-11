Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Fitness company apologizes for ‘I can’t breathe’ workout

June 11, 2020 8:57 am
 
1 min read
      

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A health club company is apologizing on behalf of a franchisee who posted an “I can’t breathe” workout at a gym in suburban Milwaukee.

Photos of the workout instructions drawn on a dry erase board at Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa were shared widely on social media and generated critical comments.

The “I can’t breathe” workout included burpees, or squat thrusts, and the instructions “don’t you dare lay down.” It also showed a person in a kneeling position, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The words “I can’t breathe” have been chanted at hundreds of protests and rallies, echoing some of the final words of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee against his neck as he was handcuffed face down in the street.

Advertisement

The Woodbury, Minnesota-based company said it was “profoundly sorry” that the workout was posted.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

“No matter what the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents. One of our publicly-state commitments to antiracism work is to bolster training efforts for our franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. This incident makes it clear we have more work to do in this space,” a statement from the company read.

The workout instructions at the Wauwatosa gym have since been removed.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Kidd commanding officer pens thank you letter