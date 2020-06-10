Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations

June 10, 2020 3:06 am
 
< a min read
      

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A raging fire at a natural gas field in remote northeastern India has killed two firefighters and forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes, an official said Wednesday.

Workers have been trying to cap the well since gas started leaking nearly two weeks ago, said Tridiv Hazarika, a spokesman for government-owned Oil India Limited, which operates the gas field in Baghjan, 550 kilometers (345 miles) east of Gauhati, the Assam state capital.

The well caught fire with explosions Tuesday, when the two firefighters went missing. Their bodies were recovered Wednesday, Hazarika said.

On Wednesday, flames were leaping nearly 50 feet (15 meters) into the sky more than 36 hours after the inferno began.

Advertisement

“We started evacuating people in the vicinity of the well from May 28 onward and have flown in experts from the Singapore-based company Alert Disaster Control,” Hazarika said.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

The fire in the periphery of the well has been doused, but it has spread mainly because of the presence of natural gas condensate in the region, Hazarika said.

Hundreds of people came out of villages in the periphery to watch the fire and the thick black plume of smoke which could be seen several kilometres (miles) away.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA national cemeteries resume committal, memorial services halted by the pandemic