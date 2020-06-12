Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

June 12, 2020 6:15 am
 
< a min read
      

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Kidd commanding officer pens thank you letter