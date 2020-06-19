Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

June 19, 2020 4:49 pm
 
U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Friday after worries about rising coronavirus infections in several states undercut an early rally.

The selling followed word that Apple will temporarily close 11 stores as coronavirus cases rise across swaths of the South and West, just weeks after reopening them. The closures crystallize investors’ worries that rising infection levels could halt the budding improvements the economy has shown recently.

The S&P 500 still ended the week 1.9% higher, its fourth weekly gain out of the last five.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.60 points, or 0.6%, to 3,097.74.

        The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped 208.64 points, or 0.8%, to 25,871.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped 208.64 points, or 0.8%, to 25,871.46.

The Nasdaq composite inched up by 3.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 9,946.12.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 8.44 points, or 0.6%, to 1,418.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 56.43 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow added 265.92 points, or 1%.

        The Nasdaq gained 357.31 points, or 3.7%

The Nasdaq gained 357.31 points, or 3.7%

The Russell 2000 picked up 30.95 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 133.04 points, 4.1%.

The Dow is down 2,666.98 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 973.52 points, or 10.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 249.83 points, or 15%.

