Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

June 26, 2020 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly lower Friday as confirmed new coronavirus infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high, leading Texas and Florida to roll back the reopening of their economies. The developments undercut Wall Street’s hopes that the reopening of businesses would deliver a relatively swift economic recovery.

The sell-off capped a choppy week of trading that erased the S&P 500’s gains for the month. Technology, communications and financial stocks accounted for a big slice of the losses. Bond yields were mixed.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 74.71 points, or 2.4%, to 3,009.05.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 730.05 points, or 2.8%, to 25,015.55.

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 259.78 points, or 2.6%, to 9,757.22.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slumped 34.53 points, or 2.4%, to 1,378.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 88.69 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow dropped 855.91 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq slid 188.91 points, or 1.9%

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Russell 2000 lost 39.85 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 221.73 points, 6.9%.

The Dow is down 3,522.89 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 784.61 points, or 8.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 289.69 points, or 17.4%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, South Korea repatriate remains of 147 Korean soldiers