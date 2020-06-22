Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

June 22, 2020 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks on Wall Street shook off a choppy start and closed higher Monday, extending the market’s gains from last week.

The initial drop followed weakness in overseas markets as the global tally of coronavirus infections approaches 9 million. Technology companies led the way, outweighing losses in health care and other sectors.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 20.12 points, or 0.6%, to 3,117.86.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 153.50 points, or 0.6%, to 26,024.96.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 110.35 points, or 1.1%, to 10,056.47.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies added 14.89 points, or 1.1%, to 1,433.53.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 112.92 points, 3.5%.

The Dow is down 2,513.48 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,083.87 points, or 12.1%.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Russell 2000 is down 234.94 points, or 14.1%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command