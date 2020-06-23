Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

June 23, 2020 4:58 pm
 
Technology companies were high on the leaderboard again Tuesday as Wall Street extended its recent winning streak and headed for its third monthly gain in a row.

Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending were also among the big gainers, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities stocks fell. Bond yields rose, a sign of investors’ increasing confidence in the prospects for economic growth.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.43 points, or 0.4%, to 3,131.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 131.14 points, or 0.5%, to 26,156.10.

The Nasdaq climbed 74.89 points, or 0.7%, to 10,131.37.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 5.81 points, or 0.4%, to 1,439.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 33.55 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 284.64 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.24 points, or 1.9%

The Russell 2000 is up 20.70 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 99.49 points, 3.1%.

The Dow is down 2,382.34 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,158.76 points, or 12.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 229.13 points, or 13.7%.

The Associated Press

