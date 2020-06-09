Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

June 9, 2020 4:54 pm
 
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 index its largest loss in almost three weeks.

The pullback followed weekslong rally, which reached 44.5% between late March and Monday. Financial, industrial and health care stocks led the slide. Technology companies were among the gainers, helping to push the Nasdaq to another all-time high.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 lost 25.21 points, or 0.8%, to 3,207.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300.14 points, or 1.1%, to 27,272.30.

The Nasdaq composite rose 29.01 points, or 0.3%, to 9,953.75.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks fell 29.84 points, or 1.9%, to 1,507.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.25 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 161.32 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 139.67 points, or 1.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 0.10 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 23.60 points, 0.7%.

The Dow is down 1,266.14 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 981.15 points, or 10.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 161.42 points, or 9.7%.

