Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Map uses satellite data to show global air pollution levels

June 11, 2020 10:18 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency is publicly releasing satellite measurements that show up-to-date levels of air pollution around the world.

The agency said Thursday that the new online map reveals concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, a reddish-brown gas that can be harmful to human health.

Nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, is released from the burning of fossil fuels in power plants, vehicles and industrial facilities. Its concentration can vary depending on weather conditions, so the measurements shown reflect a 14-day average.

The data are collected by ESA’s Sentinel-5P satellite, which was launched in 2017. The agency has previously released maps showing that concentrations of NO2 fell significantly in areas subjected to lockdowns because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

ESA’s nitrogen dioxide map: https://maps.s5p-pal.com/

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Women Veterans Day