Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Report: Engineer error caused train derailment

June 25, 2020 11:23 am
 
< a min read
      

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — An engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, sending two cars into the water and damaging a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail, according to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Seven empty train cars in total derailed in the December 21 incident and no one was injured.

The recently released report said the engineer used excessive force to make a movement with the brakes still applied, The Journal reported.

The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.

Advertisement

Repairs to the footbridge are underway and are expected to be completed in late July.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, South Korea repatriate remains of 147 Korean soldiers