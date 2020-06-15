Listen Live Sports

Shopify, iRobot rise; Hertz Global Holdings, BP fall

June 15, 2020 4:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

iRobot Corp., up $7.19 to $82.39.

The maker of robotic vacuums raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter.

Moderna Inc., up $4.57 to $66.57.

Israel may buy the company’s potential coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 95 cents to $1.88.

The car rental company wants to sell $500 million worth of stock following a bankruptcy judge’s approval.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $1.23 to $50.86.

The loyalty program and marketing services company gave investors a disappointing performance update for May.

BP PLC., down 39 cents to $24.36.

The oil and gas company warned that it could take up to a $17.5 billion charge in the second quarter because of the economic impact from COVID-19.

AT&T Inc., unchanged at $30.50.

The communications and entertainment company is considering selling its Warner Bros. game unit, according to media reports.

Shopify Inc., up $62.89 to $805.47.

Walmart is partnering with the e-commerce company to grow its online sales.

V.F. Corp., up $1.87 to $63.12.

The owner of shoe brands Timberland and Vans is considering acquisitions, according to media reports.

