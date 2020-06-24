Listen Live Sports

Sotherly Hotels: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

June 24, 2020 6:42 am
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its first quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $3.6 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $14.3 million, or $1.01 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.96. A year ago, they were trading at $7.32.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

