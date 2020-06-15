Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

T-Mobile says it’s working to fix widespread network issues

June 15, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., said it’s working to fix a widespread “voice and data issue.”

The company’s president of technology, Neville Ray, tweeted Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. ET that T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the problem soon.

The scope of the outage wasn’t clear, but Ray said it has affected customers around the country.” T-Mobile representatives did not reply to further questions.

People on Twitter complained that calls were not going through. The Redmond, Washington, police department tweeted that T-Mobile customers should have “an alternate plan in place in the event you need to call 911.”

Advertisement

AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have problems because of T-Mobile’s issues.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

T-Mobile became one of the country’s largest carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint. The company has started integrating the two networks.

The Federal Communications Commission, which oversees voice and data networks, said its public-safety bureau is looking into the problem.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army medical providers get cheers from hospital staff during farewell ceremony