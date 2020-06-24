Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

June 24, 2020 10:45 am
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

The company says in a statement that the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota says that power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Anyone who had an inverter failure with the system faults will get a new one, the company says.

Advertisement

The recall covers about 267,000 vehicles in the U.S.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

Owners will be notified in late August.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, South Korea repatriate remains of 147 Korean soldiers