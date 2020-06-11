Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Unilever to place HQ in UK, ending Anglo-Dutch structure

June 11, 2020 4:25 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Consumer goods giant Unilever says it will end its Anglo-Dutch corporate structure and be based in London, backing away from a proposal two years ago to move to the Netherlands.

The group behind household names like Dove and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream stressed that its presence in both countries would remain unchanged.

Unilever had been forced to change previous plans to switch its headquarters from London to Rotterdam in 2018 amid anger from shareholders. The former CEO Paul Polman, and previous chairman, Marijn Dekkers, both quit soon after.

Unilever will have its primary stock market listing in London.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Women Veterans Day