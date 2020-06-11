FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slide as rising virus cases haunt reopenings

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares tumbled today as reports of increasing coronavirus cases in many countries are raising fears over risks from reopenings from pandemic shutdowns.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 2.8%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 skidded 3.1%.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 2%. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.8%.

On Wall Street Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 3,190.14 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 26,989.99. Gains for several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq above 10,000 for the first time. It gained 0.7%, to 10,020.35.

Small company stocks bore the brunt of the selling, with the Russell 2000 index losing 2.6% to 1,467.39.

JUST EAT-GRUBHUB MERGER

Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

UNDATED (AP) — Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest restaurant delivery companies. Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday.

The two companies processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users worldwide.

Just Eat Takeaway.com says it will acquire 100% of Grubhub’s shares. Grubhub’s founder and CEO Matt Maloney will join Just Eat Takeaway.com’s board and lead the company’s North American business.

The deal snatches Grubhub away from ride-hailing giant Uber, which was also in talks to merge with Grubhub, according to published reports. That deal would have given the companies control over a majority of the U.S. food delivery business.

MALL DEAL SCRAPPED

Buyer’s remorse: Mall deal implodes as virus shakes retail

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s biggest mall owner is backing out of a $3.6 billion deal to buy a major rival as the coronavirus pandemic shakes the retail industry. Simon Property Group said in early February that it would buy Taubman. That was just weeks before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first known coronavirus case in the U.S.

In its legal complaint Wednesday, Simon said that Taubman is uniquely vulnerable as stores reopen because it mostly owns indoor malls “that many consumers will avoid.” Simon also said in the filing that Taubman had failed to cut costs during the pandemic and instead took on more debt.

Taubman plans to fight Simon, calling its legal claims “invalid and without merit.” It plans to go ahead with a shareholder vote on the deal later this month at its headquarters in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

OIL AND GAS-ROYALTY CUTS

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

The temporary breaks on royalty and rental payments are intended to help companies with workforce problems or other issues after government-imposed shutdowns due to the pandemic caused fuel demand to plummet worldwide.

Critics argue the breaks on government fees are unnecessary industry handouts that in some cases are benefiting companies with histories of environmental violations or past failures to pay royalties.

The administration has now approved at least 117 applications for royalty reductions on U.S. lands in three Western states, according to Department of Interior data analyzed by The Associated Press.

AMAZON-FACIAL RECOGNITION

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will pause police use of its facial recognition technology for a year in order to give Congress time to come up with ways to regulate the technology.

Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused.

A number of U.S. cities have banned its use by police and other government agencies, led by San Francisco last year.

On Tuesday, IBM said it would get out of the facial recognition business, noting concerns about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

It’s not clear if Amazon’s ban on police use includes federal law enforcement agencies. Amazon didn’t respond to questions about its announcement.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BLACK EMPLOYEES

Companies touting Black Lives Matter face workforce scrutiny

SEATTLE (AP) — As protests over police brutality erupted across the country, The Associated Press reviewed the diversity reports of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community.

It found that their efforts to recruit, maintain and promote minorities within their own ranks have fallen short.

The #pulluporshutup campaign on Instagram has also been going viral since consumers began pushing companies to reveal the racial makeup of their corporate workforce.

Adidas acknowledged its own shortcomings after a growing group of its employees called out the company for its lack of diversity. On Tuesday Adidas pledged to fill at least 30% of all new positions in the U.S. at Adidas and Reebok with black and Latino people.

CALIFORNIA-DISNEYLAND

Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after what will be a four-month closure due to the coronavirus.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said that the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17. A nearby Disney-themed shopping area would reopen on July 9.

Disney says advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited. And events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, won’t return immediately and Disney characters will be in the parks but not available to meet with visitors.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY

PG&E overhauls its board again as part of bankruptcy promise

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric on Wednesday announced the latest overhaul of its board of directors in another step toward the nation’s largest utility ending its bankruptcy.

The board includes 11 new directors who will oversee the decisions made by PG&E management, as part of an agreement the company made with the state to shake up a corporate culture that has emphasized shareholder profits over the safety of the 16 million people who rely on it for power.

Neglect of the utility’s aging electrical grid allowed it to fall into disrepair, igniting catastrophic wildfires that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 homes and other buildings in 2017 and 2018. The death and destruction led to damages PG&E couldn’t afford to pay, prompting the company to file for bankruptcy early last year.

