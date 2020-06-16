Listen Live Sports

US industrial production bounces back 1.4% in May

June 16, 2020 9:24 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen after being shut down by the coronavirus lockdown in Aprll.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industiral production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April. Manufacturing output rose 3.8%. But output fell 6.8% at mines and 2.3% at utilities.

