Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

US service sector contracts for second month in May

June 3, 2020 10:33 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. services sector shrank for a second month in May as the coronavirus pandemic triggered shutdowns and layoffs around the country.

Activity did rise from levels last month that had not been seen since the recession.

The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service sector index stood at 45.4 last month, up slightly from an April reading of 41.8.

Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in contraction. The April decline broke a string of more than 10 years of expansion in the services sector.

Advertisement

The continued contraction in service industries followed a similar pattern in the industrial sector. The ISM reported earlier this week that manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory in May, with a reading of 43.1, up slightly after registering 41.5 in April.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|3 AFCEA Washington, DC June Luncheon - 5G
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system