Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

WhatsApp starts payments in Brazil: Sign of things to come?

June 15, 2020 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat platform is launching mobile payments in Brazil, a country often used to test out new services because of its large online population.

WhatsApp said in a blog post Monday that users in Brazil will now be able to send money securely, or make a purchase from a local business, without leaving their chat.

Facebook will run digital payments on WhatsApp through Facebook Pay, the payments service launched last year that also works on its other apps, including Facebook and Instagram. The Brazil launch is the first time it’s being used on WhatsApp, a platform especially popular outside of the U.S.

WhatsApp Pay will be free for using to make purchases and send money. Facebook will charge a 3.99% processing fee per transaction to businesses.

Advertisement

Facebook did not say when the tool may be available in other countries, just that it is looking “forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward.”

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

The mobile payments push is part of Facebook’s strategy to expand to new sources of revenue beyond advertising.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Farragut shifts colors after a successful deployment